Samsung M7 Series 43” LS43BM700UUXUF monitor - why so cheap?

Nickolai
n00b
- Joined
- Jan 19, 2023
- Messages
- 1
I've recently moved to Turkey and I'm seeing these Samsung M7 Series 43” LS43BM700UUXUF monitors for $360 (6765₺).
Basically, I'm asking why are they so cheap? They are way cheaper than what I thought a 43" 4K display is supposed to cost, way cheaper than Samsung's own 32" monitors etc.
Basically, I'm asking why are they so cheap? They are way cheaper than what I thought a 43" 4K display is supposed to cost, way cheaper than Samsung's own 32" monitors etc.