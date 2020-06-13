Samsung LC32HG70QQUXEN broken

Hi,
I bought 1y ago this peace of hardware.
I have permanent vertical blue line on right side of monitor, which first appeared 3days ago. I don't have guarnatee on item, as I bought it in Hungary and lost my tax receipt. So I have to fix it for myself.
Example:
Permanent blue line
I have lines which occur ocasionaly, but they dissapear.
these lines dissapear after 10-30sec.
Did somebody had similar issue? If so, can you please share with me what was te problem?
I tried following:
- reset monitor settings
- change pc
- changed cables
- tried hdmi1, hdmi2, display port
- turn off for 1h
- changed refresh rate
- https://www.samsung.com/au/support/...interference-that-causes-lines-on-the-screen/ - tried official Samsung