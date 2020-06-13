Samsung LC32HG70QQUXEN broken

reset monitor settings change pc changed cables tried hdmi1, hdmi2, display port turn off for 1h changed refresh rate https://www.samsung.com/au/support/...interference-that-causes-lines-on-the-screen/ - tried official Samsung

Hi,I bought 1y ago this peace of hardware.I have permanent vertical blue line on right side of monitor, which first appeared 3days ago. I don't have guarnatee on item, as I bought it in Hungary and lost my tax receipt. So I have to fix it for myself.Example:Permanent blue lineI have lines which occur ocasionaly, but they dissapear.these lines dissapear after 10-30sec.Did somebody had similar issue? If so, can you please share with me what was te problem?I tried following: