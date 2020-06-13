Samsung LC32HG70QQUXEN broken

Hi,

I bought 1y ago this peace of hardware.

I have permanent vertical blue line on right side of monitor, which first appeared 3days ago. I don't have guarnatee on item, as I bought it in Hungary and lost my tax receipt. So I have to fix it for myself.

Example:

vfdb3hnsap351.jpg
Permanent blue line



I have lines which occur ocasionaly, but they dissapear.



9du0r5iuap351.jpg
these lines dissapear after 10-30sec.



Did somebody had similar issue? If so, can you please share with me what was te problem?

I tried following:

  1. reset monitor settings
  2. change pc
  3. changed cables
  4. tried hdmi1, hdmi2, display port
  5. turn off for 1h
  6. changed refresh rate
  7. https://www.samsung.com/au/support/...interference-that-causes-lines-on-the-screen/ - tried official Samsung
 
