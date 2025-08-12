erek
[H]F Junkie
2FA
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 13,126
is Micro RGB better than OLED?
"Samsung Micro RGB TV is designed with our most advanced Glare Free technology to minimize reflections, even in bright lighting conditions for a more comfortable and focused viewing experience. Apart from providing next-generation performance, the Micro RGB TV's super slim metal design achieves a sleek, minimalistic profile to compliment any interior.
With Samsung Vision AI integrated, the display offers a smarter viewing experience, enabling features like an upgraded Click to Search, powered by Samsung Bixby. Viewers can ask Bixby contextual questions about the content on screen and receive natural language answers, as well as access actor bios, related content and real-time recommendations without ever leaving the screen.
Samsung Micro RGB TV is also secured by Samsung Knox, the industry-leading security solution designed to protect your sensitive personal data, and supports the Samsung 7-year free Tizen OS Upgrade program, which ensures ongoing software enhancements and long-term upgrades.
Samsung Micro RGB TV will be available in the U.S. for an MSRP of $29,999. It's also available in Korea, with future plans for a global rollout featuring a variety of sizes to meet customer needs."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/339863/samsung-launches-world-first-micro-rgb-tv
