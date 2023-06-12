Samsung Launches the $2,200 Odyssey OLED G9 with DQHD Resolution

erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 9,947
It's got a Neo Quantum Process built right in
"The addition of the Neo Quantum Processor Pro sets the Odyssey OLED G9 apart from other OLED gaming monitors. Using a deep learning algorithm, it intelligently analyzes images and automatically upscales to adjust brightness while amplifying contrast. This enables the monitor to restore each detail and deliver the most brilliant images, pixel by pixel.
AMD FreeSync Premium Pro further enhances the Odyssey OLED G9's super smooth gameplay experience. With DisplayHDR True Black 400, the monitor delivers incredible details and vivid colours regardless of the game being played or the content the user is watching.
The Odyssey OLED G9 features a slim design housed within a sleek metal frame. On the back of the monitor is the much-loved CoreSync and Core Lighting+ which uses advanced lighting technology to match the colours on-screen, making content more immersive and bringing the gaming experience to life. Built-in stereo speakers complement on-screen content with crisp sound.
Unrivaled Choice on a Detailed, Vivid Display
Equipped with Samsung Gaming Hub and smart TV apps, the Odyssey OLED G9 provides access to streaming, gaming services and entertainment all in one place. Users can watch their favourite shows from leading OTT (over-the-top) service providers without a connection to a PC or mobile device. Samsung Gaming Hub also enables users to discover and play games from partners such as Xbox Game Pass and NVIDIA GeForce Now—all without downloads or storage space requirements.
The Multi View offering allows users to take full advantage of the large display by enabling game play on up to two screens at once. This means that gamers now can enjoy multitasking without the hassle of a multiple-monitor setup.
The Odyssey OLED G9 offers a variety of convenient functions and features that provide an optimized experience whether gaming or viewing. Versatile connectivity options, including HDMI 2.1 and Micro HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4, and Auto Source Switch+, create cleaner connections from one central USB hub while providing a seamless experience regardless of the content source. The Height Adjustable Stand (HAS) enables users to find the perfect gaming or viewing position, regardless of what they are playing.
To offer a well-rounded lineup that meets users' various needs, the Odyssey OLED G9 series also includes the G93SC model, which features the same powerful OLED performance while catering to those who prefer a solution without the Gaming Hub or smart TV offerings.
The Odyssey OLED G9 (G95SC) will be available for purchase worldwide from June 12, 2023, with launch schedules varying by region. The G93SC model will be available globally from Q3 2023.
To celebrate the launch of a new model, Odyssey Cup will be held on Samsung Odyssey Twitch channel on June 22, bringing 100 global gamers to Fortnite tournament."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/309960/...sd-2-200-odyssey-oled-g9-with-dqhd-resolution
