erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 5,830
"It is hence likely that NVIDIA's rival isn't directly Samsung, but rather an amorphous consortium that includes it. At the outset, Samsung's stake purchase could raise the valuation of Arm, making it that much more difficult for NVIDIA. The same official also comments on the uphill battle NVIDIA faces in its Arm bid, and doubted the company's financial prowess to pull something like this off. "NVIDIA won't become the sole suitor for Arm as the company needs to win approvals from fair trade authorities in countries that are doing business with the British company. I think it will be difficult for NVIDIA to gain approval from any of those authorities," he said."
https://www.techpowerup.com/270624/samsung-joins-arm-foray-eyes-stakes-instead-of-buyout
https://www.techpowerup.com/270624/samsung-joins-arm-foray-eyes-stakes-instead-of-buyout