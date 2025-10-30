  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Samsung Internet Browser Comes to Windows Desktop PCs

erek

erek

Joined
Dec 19, 2005
"The desktop version is designed to create a unified browsing ecosystem across Samsung's product lineup, letting users carry their digital experience seamlessly between phones and computers. Users who log in with their Samsung Account will have their bookmarks, browsing history, and saved passwords synchronized through Samsung Pass, which should make authentication and form filling straightforward across devices. The browser also brings intelligent features powered by Galaxy AI, including Browsing Assist, which can summarize web pages and translate content on the fly. For those switching between their Galaxy phone and PC, the browser will prompt them to pick up where they left off, eliminating the hassle of hunting down tabs across different devices.
Samsung is envisioning a future where Samsung Internet evolves from a passive tool into an intelligent platform that anticipates what users need while maintaining strict privacy protections. On the security front, the browser includes smart anti-tracking technology to block third-party data collection attempts and a real-time Privacy Dashboard for monitoring protections. Those interested in testing the beta can register at browser.samsung.com/beta, with Samsung planning to expand availability to more markets in the coming weeks."

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/342431/samsung-internet-browser-comes-to-windows-desktop-pcs
 
