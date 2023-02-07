Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G SM-F96U1 - 512GB - Phantom Black (Carrier Unlocked)

ibex333
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Oct 30, 2007
- Messages
- 1,048
|Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G SM-F926U1 - 512GB - Phantom Black (Carrier Unlocked)
$625 /OBO PayPal. I usually do USPS or UPS shipping, whatever will be cheaper for me.
Excellent condition. Just a few tiny paint chips in corner. (Shown in picture #3.)
Screen is very good. Body is overall good.
Phone, generic case, and basic charging cable only! Nothing else included.
Local Pickup available in Brooklyn, NYC. NO TRADES
Attachments
Last edited: