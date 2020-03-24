Samsung Galaxy S20 - screen repaired

EDIT - Screen has been replaced by an authorized Samsung repair shop. 90 day warranty on the repair job and the existing 1 year warranty is still in place.They did put a small scratch on the back during the repair process please see pictures.$650 shipped.Less than two weeks old, slid out of my hands today and cracked the screen, new screen installed by an authorized samsung repair shop.Still works like normal and has the stock screen protector on it so no glass in your fingers while using it.Quote for replacement was $269 - confirm your local price.128gb cosmic grey unlocked US model.heat is xjustmex21Before picturesAfter pictures