Samsung Galaxy S20 - cracked screen

Xr7

Gawd
Joined
Mar 8, 2008
Messages
836
Less than two weeks old, slid out of my hands today and cracked the screen. $350

Still works like normal and has the stock screen protector on it so no glass in your fingers while using it.
Quote for replacement was $269 - confirm your local price.
128gb cosmic grey unlocked US model.

heat is xjustmex21
 
