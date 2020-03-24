Samsung Galaxy S20 - cracked screen

Less than two weeks old, slid out of my hands today and cracked the screen. $350
Still works like normal and has the stock screen protector on it so no glass in your fingers while using it.
Quote for replacement was $269 - confirm your local price.
128gb cosmic grey unlocked US model.
heat is xjustmex21
Still works like normal and has the stock screen protector on it so no glass in your fingers while using it.
Quote for replacement was $269 - confirm your local price.
128gb cosmic grey unlocked US model.
heat is xjustmex21