Samsung Galaxy A51: OLED with narrow viewing angles?

I just got a Galaxy A51.

It's supposed to have an OLED screen. But....it has a very narrow "sweet spot" for viewing angle, before the colors desaturate. Reds, especially.

Anyone else have this phone? Is your viewing angle similarly narrow?

I can return it within 30 days. Might try another A51,if it seems like there is a panel lottery.
 
Vengance_01 said:
What buy a A51 mid range when there are so many better options for the price...
Free

And I don't need much from my smartphone

It's replacing a Windows phone which I have been using since 2016.

Before that, I had a Samsung Alias 2 flip phone, which I got in December 2009.
 
