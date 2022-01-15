Samsung Galaxy A51: OLED with narrow viewing angles?

chameleoneel
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Aug 15, 2005
- Messages
- 5,283
I just got a Galaxy A51.
It's supposed to have an OLED screen. But....it has a very narrow "sweet spot" for viewing angle, before the colors desaturate. Reds, especially.
Anyone else have this phone? Is your viewing angle similarly narrow?
I can return it within 30 days. Might try another A51,if it seems like there is a panel lottery.
It's supposed to have an OLED screen. But....it has a very narrow "sweet spot" for viewing angle, before the colors desaturate. Reds, especially.
Anyone else have this phone? Is your viewing angle similarly narrow?
I can return it within 30 days. Might try another A51,if it seems like there is a panel lottery.
Last edited: