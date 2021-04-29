Samsung g9 49" with 16:9 resolution?

S

shadow2761

Limp Gawd
Joined
Mar 11, 2016
Messages
241
Just wondering of anyone here who has the 2020 G9 knows if we can use this monitor with a custom 16:9 resolution with black bars on the side.

I play alot of PUBG and need to have a 16:9 resolution because I can't concentrate well with ultrawide real estate.

If I can use 16:9 resolution, will it still run at 240hz on this monitor, with or without VRR? And would the input latency be less or more?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top