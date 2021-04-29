Samsung g9 49" with 16:9 resolution?

Just wondering of anyone here who has the 2020 G9 knows if we can use this monitor with a custom 16:9 resolution with black bars on the side.



I play alot of PUBG and need to have a 16:9 resolution because I can't concentrate well with ultrawide real estate.



If I can use 16:9 resolution, will it still run at 240hz on this monitor, with or without VRR? And would the input latency be less or more?