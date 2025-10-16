Samsung Foundry Buys Two ASML High-NA EUV Scanners for $773M

erek
“Samsung Foundry will use these advanced High-NA scanners primarily for logic and SRAM production, with High-NA-powered DRAM expected to follow later. ASML projects that by 2027, it will deliver 56 Low-NA EUV scanners based on current orders and demand. This includes five units for Intel, seven for Samsung, and up to 20 for SK Hynix. According to South Korean media, SK Hynix plans to install 20 Low-NA EUV units over the next two years, focusing on HBM memory and advanced storage solutions. For High-NA, ASML aims to deliver 10 High-NA EUV scanners by 2027, each costing around $380 million. Intel will use these for its 14A node manufacturing, and SK Hynix is expected to incorporate two for its memory operations. To remain competitive, Samsung is also making significant investments.”
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/341964/samsung-foundry-buys-two-asml-high-na-euv-scanners-for-usd-773m
