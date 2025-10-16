  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

Samsung Foundry Buys Two ASML High-NA EUV Scanners for $773M

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
2FA
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
13,758
“Samsung Foundry will use these advanced High-NA scanners primarily for logic and SRAM production, with High-NA-powered DRAM expected to follow later. ASML projects that by 2027, it will deliver 56 Low-NA EUV scanners based on current orders and demand. This includes five units for Intel, seven for Samsung, and up to 20 for SK Hynix. According to South Korean media, SK Hynix plans to install 20 Low-NA EUV units over the next two years, focusing on HBM memory and advanced storage solutions. For High-NA, ASML aims to deliver 10 High-NA EUV scanners by 2027, each costing around $380 million. Intel will use these for its 14A node manufacturing, and SK Hynix is expected to incorporate two for its memory operations. To remain competitive, Samsung is also making significant investments.”

1760610947729.png

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/341964/samsung-foundry-buys-two-asml-high-na-euv-scanners-for-usd-773m
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top