  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

Samsung Expected to Power AMD's MI450 Accelerators with HBM4

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
2FA
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
13,649
“OpenAI made initial agreements with Samsung and SK hynix to obtain memory for its huge Stargate data center project last week, before joining forces with AMD. Reuters reports that OpenAI's needs might soar to 900,000 DRAM wafers - a number that could make up almost 40% of the world's total DRAM production. Maeil Business Newspaper states that Samsung plans to provide not just HBM but also graphics DRAM (GDDR) high-capacity SSDs, and LPDDR5X-PIM - low-power DRAM with in-memory computing - to use in AI applications for OpenAI's Stargate project. The industry seems to polarize even more around NVIDIA and AMD since Intel just teamed up with Team Green. To counter NVIDIA's proprietary NVLink, AMD is pushing for the Ultra Accelerator Link (UALink) open-standard alternative. This initiative managed to gather quite a sizable momentum, gathering partners such as Apple, Google, Microsoft, Synopsis, Meta, and Intel. The latter's presence in the UALink consortium remains to be seen, due to its latest partnership with NVIDIA.”

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/341704/samsung-expected-to-power-amds-mi450-accelerators-with-hbm4
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top