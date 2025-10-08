Samsung Expected to Power AMD's MI450 Accelerators with HBM4

erek
“OpenAI made initial agreements with Samsung and SK hynix to obtain memory for its huge Stargate data center project last week, before joining forces with AMD. Reuters reports that OpenAI's needs might soar to 900,000 DRAM wafers - a number that could make up almost 40% of the world's total DRAM production. Maeil Business Newspaper states that Samsung plans to provide not just HBM but also graphics DRAM (GDDR) high-capacity SSDs, and LPDDR5X-PIM - low-power DRAM with in-memory computing - to use in AI applications for OpenAI's Stargate project. The industry seems to polarize even more around NVIDIA and AMD since Intel just teamed up with Team Green. To counter NVIDIA's proprietary NVLink, AMD is pushing for the Ultra Accelerator Link (UALink) open-standard alternative. This initiative managed to gather quite a sizable momentum, gathering partners such as Apple, Google, Microsoft, Synopsis, Meta, and Intel. The latter's presence in the UALink consortium remains to be seen, due to its latest partnership with NVIDIA.”
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/341704/samsung-expected-to-power-amds-mi450-accelerators-with-hbm4
