Samsung Evo 840 not recognized in BIOS but USB is fine

I have had this a long time (and it would be one of my contenders for my oldest SSDs in that otehr thread) and it finally crapped out - sort of. It was in use in a kids PC and stopped booting. It is not recognized int he BIOS at all. I tried it in 3 PCs (2 different x79s and 1 x399 mobo) and none of them could see it in the BIOS. It will not boot BUT if I plug it into a USB adapter, it seems fine. In fact I "cloned" the disk to another 850 Evo (Linux dd took several hours) and the new drive popped out working perfectly for the system. This makes no sense to me and Samsung Magician won't do a firmware update to this when it is on USB.



I thought it had just aged out and was totally dead, but clearly it is not. This has me stumped. Any ideas?



EH