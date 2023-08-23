Samsung Electronics HBM3 Memory & Packaging Technology To Be Utilized By AMD for MI300X GPUs

M

Marees

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Sep 28, 2018
Messages
1,590
Samsung Electronics plans to bundle HBM and advanced packaging required for AMD's MI300X and provide them as a 'turnkey service'.

Initially, AMD promoted a plan to package HBM, which was delivered from Samsung Electronics, etc., with GPUs through Taiwan's TSMC. However, when TSMC's supply of advanced packaging could not meet demand, it sought an alternative.

Currently, Samsung Electronics is the only company that can provide high-tech packaging service with HBM.

https://www-hankyung-com.translate....6621?_x_tr_sl=auto&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=en-GB


via wccftech

https://wccftech.com/samsung-receives-huge-order-of-hbm3-memory-to-power-amd-mi300x-gpus/
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top