Samsung Electronics HBM3 Memory & Packaging Technology To Be Utilized By AMD for MI300X GPUs

Samsung Electronics plans to bundle HBM and advanced packaging required for AMD's MI300X and provide them as a 'turnkey service'.
Initially, AMD promoted a plan to package HBM, which was delivered from Samsung Electronics, etc., with GPUs through Taiwan's TSMC. However, when TSMC's supply of advanced packaging could not meet demand, it sought an alternative.
Currently, Samsung Electronics is the only company that can provide high-tech packaging service with HBM.
https://www-hankyung-com.translate....6621?_x_tr_sl=auto&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=en-GB
via wccftech
https://wccftech.com/samsung-receives-huge-order-of-hbm3-memory-to-power-amd-mi300x-gpus/
