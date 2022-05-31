Samsung Display to close LCD business

Samsung Display will no longer produce LCDs used for large TV screens and focus instead on manufacturing organic light-emitting diode (OLED) and quantum dot (QD) displays.


The decision by the display affiliate of Samsung Group came six months sooner than expected, due in large part to rapid losses from falling LCD prices.

The display affiliate initially sought to close its LCD business in late 2020, but the plan was delayed at the request of its parent company, Samsung Electronics, due to a sudden spike in LCD prices amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

https://www.koreatimes.co.kr/www/tech/2022/05/419_330008.html
 
Hopefully this means OLED prices will be coming down.
 
Over time. The whole point of this move is to keep a thicker ROI, while more or less ceding LCD’s to Chinese manufacturers where margins are razor thin (TCL now sells 55” 4K TVs at Costco for $250…. crazy).

I wouldn’t expect to see a dramatic drop quickly. The investment capital in OLED is high. And while competition and mass production will drive prices down, it is still going to be years before we can buy an OLED desktop display for below $1000.
 
