Samsung Display to close LCD business

chameleoneel said: Hopefully this means OLED prices will be coming down.

Over time. The whole point of this move is to keep a thicker ROI, while more or less ceding LCD’s to Chinese manufacturers where margins are razor thin (TCL now sells 55” 4K TVs at Costco for $250…. crazy).I wouldn’t expect to see a dramatic drop quickly. The investment capital in OLED is high. And while competition and mass production will drive prices down, it is still going to be years before we can buy an OLED desktop display for below $1000.