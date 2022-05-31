Samsung Display to close LCD business

Samsung Display will no longer produce LCDs used for large TV screens and focus instead on manufacturing organic light-emitting diode (OLED) and quantum dot (QD) displays.
The decision by the display affiliate of Samsung Group came six months sooner than expected, due in large part to rapid losses from falling LCD prices.
The display affiliate initially sought to close its LCD business in late 2020, but the plan was delayed at the request of its parent company, Samsung Electronics, due to a sudden spike in LCD prices amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
https://www.koreatimes.co.kr/www/tech/2022/05/419_330008.html
