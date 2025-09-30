  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Samsung Cuts 2 nm Node Pricing by 33% in TSMC Competition Push

erek

erek

Joined
Dec 19, 2005
"TSMC keeps its lead in advanced node manufacturing getting major clients like NVIDIA and AMD for its 2 nm process. The Taiwanese foundry plans to start mass production of 2 nm chips in Q4 2025 even with record-high wafer prices at $30,000 per unit. Samsung has always used lower prices to take on TSMC's control of the market, and it seems to remain on the same strategy with discounts up to 33% cheaper than TSMC's prices for similar 2 nm chip-making services."

1759193432893.png

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/341465/samsung-cuts-2-nm-node-pricing-by-33-in-tsmc-competition-push
 
