"TSMC keeps its lead in advanced node manufacturing getting major clients like NVIDIA and AMD for its 2 nm process. The Taiwanese foundry plans to start mass production of 2 nm chips in Q4 2025 even with record-high wafer prices at $30,000 per unit. Samsung has always used lower prices to take on TSMC's control of the market, and it seems to remain on the same strategy with discounts up to 33% cheaper than TSMC's prices for similar 2 nm chip-making services."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/341465/samsung-cuts-2-nm-node-pricing-by-33-in-tsmc-competition-push
