Samsung CRG9 Series Ultrawide vs. 3 Three 27 or 32" setup

Well monitor sales for BF are pretty phenomenal this year. Newegg's got the G9 49" Ultra-wide on sale for $799 for the 120Hz and $899 for the 240Hz model.

https://www.newegg.com/49-crg9-dual-qhd-curved-qled-gaming-monitor-lc49rg90ssnxza/p/N82E16824022762

I was originally going to go with a 3 - curved monitor setup for mostly flight/race simulation and maybe the occasional first-person shooter game, but $800 for a 49" ultrawide.

My concern is that the Ultrawide doesn't have as much height as a 27+" display so it makes it look really skinny in the height.

I'll probably eventually be using VR for the flight simming, but will need displays for other applications.
 
