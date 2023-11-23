Samsung CRG9 Series Ultrawide vs. 3 Three 27 or 32" setup

Well monitor sales for BF are pretty phenomenal this year. Newegg's got the G9 49" Ultra-wide on sale for $799 for the 120Hz and $899 for the 240Hz model.
https://www.newegg.com/49-crg9-dual-qhd-curved-qled-gaming-monitor-lc49rg90ssnxza/p/N82E16824022762
I was originally going to go with a 3 - curved monitor setup for mostly flight/race simulation and maybe the occasional first-person shooter game, but $800 for a 49" ultrawide.
My concern is that the Ultrawide doesn't have as much height as a 27+" display so it makes it look really skinny in the height.
I'll probably eventually be using VR for the flight simming, but will need displays for other applications.
https://www.newegg.com/49-crg9-dual-qhd-curved-qled-gaming-monitor-lc49rg90ssnxza/p/N82E16824022762
I was originally going to go with a 3 - curved monitor setup for mostly flight/race simulation and maybe the occasional first-person shooter game, but $800 for a 49" ultrawide.
My concern is that the Ultrawide doesn't have as much height as a 27+" display so it makes it look really skinny in the height.
I'll probably eventually be using VR for the flight simming, but will need displays for other applications.