Samsung compatible batteries?

I broke the screen on my Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. I ordered a new screen and changed it out myself. However, I think I damaged the battery when trying to remove it during disassembly of the broken phone. I got it all put back together with the new screen and it won't charge or power on.



The battery is not design to be replaced but certainly can be once you have the phone opened up. I googled the part number and nothing comes up; it doesn't seem like you can buy a new one. So, my question is: does anyone know what batteries are compatible with a Galaxy S21 FE?



Honestly, I wasn't all that impressed with the S21 and have already purchased its replacement. I just need a new battery so I can power it up and get some files off it.