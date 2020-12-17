Samsung clinches 2nd deal to make Nvidia’s latest gaming chips

"Samsung’s market share in the global foundry industry is estimated at 16.4% as of the fourth quarter of 2020, following TSMC’s 55.6, according to TrendForce.

HYNIX PUTS INTO OPERATION FOUNDRY PLANT IN CHINA

Meanwhile, Korea’s SK Hynix Inc. said on Wednesday its foundry subsidiary in China, SK Hynix System IC Inc., has begun operations of its plant in Wuxi, Jiangsu Province.

The Wuxi plant makes CMOS image sensors and display driver ICs using 8-inch wafers for other fabless chipmakers.

The 8-inch wafer foundry is a niche market for SK Hynix as its rivals, including TSMC and Samsung, are focused on 12-inch wafers.

SK Hynix expects its Chinese foundry plant to make significant sales from 2021."

https://www.kedglobal.com/newsView/ked202012170015
 
Fuck the CCP. Need to build a foundry here in the USA of course that would mean paying people a livable wage. Keep in the back of your mind, when you're playing for Chinese products, you're paying a nation that keeps people in concentration camps.
 
DukenukemX

Krenum said:
Fuck the CCP. Need to build a foundry here in the USA of course that would mean paying people a livable wage. Keep in the back of your mind, when you're playing for Chinese products, you're paying a nation that keeps people in concentration camps.
Free market means you're free to go to places that aren't free. Funny how that works.
 
DukenukemX said:
Free market means you're free to go to places that aren't free. Funny how that works.
Well, why don't you trot on over to China and see how much freedom you have then. Just tell em you're a businessman from the USA, I'm sure they'll understand.
 
