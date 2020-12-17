Samsung clinches 2nd deal to make Nvidia’s latest gaming chips

erek
"Samsung’s market share in the global foundry industry is estimated at 16.4% as of the fourth quarter of 2020, following TSMC’s 55.6, according to TrendForce.
HYNIX PUTS INTO OPERATION FOUNDRY PLANT IN CHINA
Meanwhile, Korea’s SK Hynix Inc. said on Wednesday its foundry subsidiary in China, SK Hynix System IC Inc., has begun operations of its plant in Wuxi, Jiangsu Province.
The Wuxi plant makes CMOS image sensors and display driver ICs using 8-inch wafers for other fabless chipmakers.
The 8-inch wafer foundry is a niche market for SK Hynix as its rivals, including TSMC and Samsung, are focused on 12-inch wafers.
SK Hynix expects its Chinese foundry plant to make significant sales from 2021."
https://www.kedglobal.com/newsView/ked202012170015
