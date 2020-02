So finally got this behemoth back home. Tried Witcher 3, SotTR, Sekiro (with mods because it doesn't support ultrawide otherwise) and Yakuza Kiwami 2. Immersive is an apt description. Being able to glance at the sides to see more is very cool. In terms of performance my 2080 Ti can handle it alright. Seems to run around similar performance as 4K would. Games are not built for ultrawides like this as UI goes way to the sides. That helps for immersiveness but is not great if you need to keep track of your health etc.



Coming from a 27" 1440p TN ASUS PG278Q the resolution is of course not sharper since this is just two of those side by side. The color and contrast are vastly improved though. For some reason I find this more pleasant to use at 100% scaling than my previous display, maybe because it has a bit less heavy antiglare coating. In terms of responsiveness and motion blur I have no complaints, seems to do just fine. Stand could be a little bit more rigid, I get a little bit of wobble as I type on my keyboard but that might be my desk too as I have some similar issues on my previous screen. In terms of design it's good, it isn't ugly and doesn't hog all my desk space.



Resolution support could be better out of the box. 3440x1440 is absent and I had to also use custom resolutions to add some "less than full width" ultrawide settings. Running this with no scaling is generally the best option as a lot of 1440 pixel high resolutions work perfectly well on it. 144 Hz works but according to NVCP using any resolution with 144 Hz drops color depth to 6-bit. I haven't investigated enough to tell if this is what happens. At 120 Hz it's all good, though DSC would have been welcome as using 10 bit color means color space reductions. HDR is a bit of a bitch and caused game crashes for me. Likewise it came as a surprise that Shadow of the Tomb Raider did not support DLSS at anything but 2560x1440 with this display. No ultrawide options at all.



Windows is really not built for this display. It's annoying to have start menu on one side and notifications on the other. MacOS is so much better in this area because it has the dock in the center. I need to figure out some alternative solutions to make this work. Otherwise working on the display is stellar. I am a web developer and being able to have some terminals, browsers, debug tools, IDE etc all open side by side is fantastic. I don't think a big 4K 16:9 could do better here, it's just more intuitive to look at your sides than into corners.



My biggest beef with the display right now is not being able to save a preset with PbP enabled so I could quickly switch between PbP on vs off. Display manufacturers should really consider what are the features people need to access in the OSD often. I mean the quick controls when pushing the stick into directions are speaker/headphone out volume +/-, image settings (ok that's fine) and "Eye saver mode" which just makes the picture worse. Why can't I configure these to be say PbP on/off etc? They took the time to make it possible to toggle how the power LED is shown (on when the display is off or on when it is on) but not this?