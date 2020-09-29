Samsung C32H711 - Service Menu?

T

-TBS-

n00b
Joined
Sep 29, 2020
Messages
1
Hello,

I have recently bought second LCD monitor Samsung C32H711. When both are reset to default settings the second one has much yellowish colors. I suspect that the second monitor is not new and I would like to know how many hours was it used for. For this I guess would be great the secret Service Menu.

Does anyone know how to get to the Service Menu on Samsung C32H711?

Thanks in forward.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Tags
c32h711 monitor samsung service menu
Top