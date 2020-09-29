Samsung C32H711 - Service Menu?

Hello,
I have recently bought second LCD monitor Samsung C32H711. When both are reset to default settings the second one has much yellowish colors. I suspect that the second monitor is not new and I would like to know how many hours was it used for. For this I guess would be great the secret Service Menu.
Does anyone know how to get to the Service Menu on Samsung C32H711?
Thanks in forward.
