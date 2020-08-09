Samsung B-Die important?

P

polonyc2

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 25, 2004
Messages
17,998
I'm in the planning stages of a new build and have a general question...how important is Samsung B-Die when choosing memory?...I keep hearing it's the best...I want to get 32GB of total memory for my upcoming Zen 3 (or maybe Zen 2) build...I found a 2 x 8GB pairing (16GB total) which uses Samsung B-Die...but I really want to get 32GB of total memory (2 x 16GB) but they don't have 2 x 16GB with Samsung B-Die...is it fine to get 2 x 16GB non-Samsung B-Die?

2) with AMD builds do I need to stick with 2 sticks of memory for best performance or is 4 sticks OK?...I found a 4 x 8GB (32GB total) Samsung B-Die kit but I always heard it wasn't good to fill up all the memory slots for optimal performance
 
D

dasa

Limp Gawd
Joined
Feb 19, 2012
Messages
414
If you are looking to OC the RAM b die will allow you to tighten down timings and subs more than any other RAM for maybe another 5% CPU performance vs a tweaked kit of Micron chips. Maybe more with Zen3.

Newegg has 3200c14 2x16GB kits starting at $188 these should all be using Samsung b die.
https://www.newegg.com/p/pl?N=100007611 600327642 600561668 600546709&Order=1

Or Crucial Ballistix $139 which uses Micron chips.
https://www.newegg.com/p/pl?N=100007611 600327642 600561668 600528730 50001455&Order=1

In a MB that is not T-topology so all current AMD MB 4 sticks will typically reduce the maximum OC a little more than two sticks but Ryzen usually hits the IF limit at ~3733 while the memory controller can usually go beyond that with a half decent MB when running 4 sticks making it less of a issue.
 
A

atp1916

[H]ard|DCoTM x1
Joined
Jun 18, 2004
Messages
4,315
1. Got this G.Skill Ripjaws V 32GB (2x16) 3200 CL14 kit for my current x570/3950x. Is B-Die and runs 3600CL14 all day long @ 1.46v with "Fast" tuning from the Ryzen Ram Calculator. Would go higher, but my 3950x IMC kinda doesn't like 1833 and up so whatever.

2. Don't do 4x8gb when 2x16gb is an easy enough to find.

3. Went for the longest time with garbage CL16 3200 stuff. Huge regret. Wish i had gone with the good stuff way earlier.
 
D

dasa

Limp Gawd
Joined
Feb 19, 2012
Messages
414
polonyc2 said:
according to a Samsung B-Die website those kits you linked do not use Samsung B-Die...I prefer to use G.Skill memory as I've always had good luck with them

https://benzhaomin.github.io/bdiefinder/
Click to expand...
Then one of us are not using it right as all the G.skill 3200c14 kits listed in my first link are in the b die finder.
F4-3200C14D-32GFX
8GB sticks are single rank and 16GB sticks are dual rank which basically means double the number of b die chips on the PCB.
 
A

atp1916

[H]ard|DCoTM x1
Joined
Jun 18, 2004
Messages
4,315
dasa said:
Then one of us are not using it right as all the G.skill 3200c14 kits listed in my first link are in the b die finder.
F4-3200C14D-32GFX
Click to expand...
Not sure what OP meant by that. You linked him 3200CL14 kits. Which CL14 3200 kit woudn't be B-Die? None.
 
P

polonyc2

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 25, 2004
Messages
17,998
dasa said:
Then one of us are not using it right as all the G.skill 3200c14 kits listed in my first link are in the b die finder.
F4-3200C14D-32GFX
Click to expand...
my bad...you're right...but I forgot to mention I'm looking for 3600 not 3200
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top