Samsung B-Die important?

If you are looking to OC the RAM b die will allow you to tighten down timings and subs more than any other RAM for maybe another 5% CPU performance vs a tweaked kit of Micron chips. Maybe more with Zen3.Newegg has 3200c14 2x16GB kits starting at $188 these should all be using Samsung b die.Or Crucial Ballistix $139 which uses Micron chips.In a MB that is not T-topology so all current AMD MB 4 sticks will typically reduce the maximum OC a little more than two sticks but Ryzen usually hits the IF limit at ~3733 while the memory controller can usually go beyond that with a half decent MB when running 4 sticks making it less of a issue.