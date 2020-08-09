Samsung B-Die important?

I'm in the planning stages of a new build and have a general question...how important is Samsung B-Die when choosing memory?...I keep hearing it's the best...I want to get 32GB of total memory for my upcoming Zen 3 (or maybe Zen 2) build...I found a 2 x 8GB pairing (16GB total) which uses Samsung B-Die...but I really want to get 32GB of total memory (2 x 16GB) but they don't have 2 x 16GB with Samsung B-Die...is it fine to get 2 x 16GB non-Samsung B-Die?
2) with AMD builds do I need to stick with 2 sticks of memory for best performance or is 4 sticks OK?...I found a 4 x 8GB (32GB total) Samsung B-Die kit but I always heard it wasn't good to fill up all the memory slots for optimal performance
2) with AMD builds do I need to stick with 2 sticks of memory for best performance or is 4 sticks OK?...I found a 4 x 8GB (32GB total) Samsung B-Die kit but I always heard it wasn't good to fill up all the memory slots for optimal performance