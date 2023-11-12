Samsung 990 Pro SSD 4TB very low random writes IOPS

RANDOM WRITE (4KB, QD32)​

RANDOM READ (4KB, QD32)​

Hey guys. I bought a 4 TB 990 pro from microcenter for 279$. I got it home and installed the latest version of win 11. Everything is updated. Bios, Win 11 updates, mobo drivers, samsung magician software, latest ssd firmware. The system is tight. The Samsung magician software is in full performance mode and also I am running it in 4x4 gen4 speeds and verified it.I ran crystaldiskmark for the ssd benchmark. I ran the test in peak performance and NVME mode. Now I do have my os on here when testing but I am getting less than half the random write IOPS as advertised. Random reads are a bit lower too. Is this normal? I know the 990pro was having issues. Wondering if samsung still needs to work on their firmware. The following numbers are from samsungs page for the specs of the 990 pro. I have attached my pic of crystaldiskmark. Thanks.1TB: Up to 1,550,000 IOPS2TB: Up to 1,550,000 IOPS4TB: Up to 1,550,000 IOPS1TB: Up to 1,200,000 IOPS2TB: Up to 1,400,000 IOPS4TB: Up to 1,600,000 IOPS