Samsung 990 Pro 4TB $250 with $50 cash back with Honey

Flogger23m

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jun 19, 2009
Messages
14,001
This deal was recently on, looks like it is back. If you purchase directly from Samsung, the 990 Pro 4TB is $250. If you use Honey, you will get $50 cash back.

Samsung 990 Pro at Samsung store.

Total cost for me after sale tax and cash back would be around $222.18.

Honey offer expires November 26, at 7AM EST.

I recently got the WD 4TB SN850X for a bit less, around $208 or so after the Honey deal kicked in. And yet I am still tempted to get one of these.
 
oooof. This is hard. Bought a 2tb 990 pro a few weeks before the 4tb came out for $129, was comforted when the 4tb released at $339. Now already at $250, and this deal is making me tempted to pick one up...lol.

Nice to see that attempts at increasing ssd prices hasn't taken full hold yet...Really annoying to see market manipulation by nand manufacturers. Hopefully consumers will show with their wallets that they won't take it sitting down...But doubt that will last forever.

Thanks for the heads up, time to decide if I want to take a m.2 sized dent into my wallet =P.
 
