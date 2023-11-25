Samsung 990 Pro 4TB $250 with $50 cash back with Honey

Flogger23m
Jun 19, 2009
This deal was recently on, looks like it is back. If you purchase directly from Samsung, the 990 Pro 4TB is $250. If you use Honey, you will get $50 cash back.
Samsung 990 Pro at Samsung store.
Total cost for me after sale tax and cash back would be around $222.18.
Honey offer expires November 26, at 7AM EST.
I recently got the WD 4TB SN850X for a bit less, around $208 or so after the Honey deal kicked in. And yet I am still tempted to get one of these.
