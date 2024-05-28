Samsung 980 SSD shown in BIOS but not Windows 10 (on MSI B250 KRAIT GAMING motherboard)

Hey all!So I bought a new Samsung SSD 980 PRO 1 TB for extra storage. (I already have a Samsung SSD on a M2_2 slot, and that one is my boot disc with Windows)I plugged the new SSD into the other M.2 slot and then proceed to start my computer so I could add the disk storage in "DISK MANAGEMENT". But the drive was nowhere to be found. Not there nor in Device Manager.So then I restarted the computer to check if it was actually seen in BIOS, and there I could see it clearly listed. (See images for reference)JUST TO:: I bought a Kingston Fury SSD first, and had same issues, so I bought Samsung because I already have another Samsung SSD installed and I thought that would help, but it did not::From the following images that are from the Motherboard, it seems like it should be able to handle 2 SSD's and a SATA at the same time:What could be the issue? Is this SSD not compatible with this motherboard? Did I miss any steps?Appreciate any help that can send me in the right direction.