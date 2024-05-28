Samsung 980 SSD shown in BIOS but not Windows 10 (on MSI B250 KRAIT GAMING motherboard)

Hey all!

So I bought a new Samsung SSD 980 PRO 1 TB for extra storage. (I already have a Samsung SSD on a M2_2 slot, and that one is my boot disc with Windows)
I plugged the new SSD into the other M.2 slot and then proceed to start my computer so I could add the disk storage in "DISK MANAGEMENT". But the drive was nowhere to be found. Not there nor in Device Manager.
So then I restarted the computer to check if it was actually seen in BIOS, and there I could see it clearly listed. (See images for reference)


1716931112911.png
1716931126984.png

1716931075078.png

JUST TO NOTE:: I bought a Kingston Fury SSD first, and had same issues, so I bought Samsung because I already have another Samsung SSD installed and I thought that would help, but it did not :( ::NOTE

From the following images that are from the Motherboard manual, it seems like it should be able to handle 2 SSD's and a SATA at the same time:

1716931282336.png
1716931295255.png


What could be the issue? Is this SSD not compatible with this motherboard? Did I miss any steps?

Appreciate any help that can send me in the right direction.
 
Many scenario remove sata 1 with both m.2 slot working at the same time, it seem like you are not trying to do one of them, but that would be a quick test, can you unplug the sata drive or put in in one the 6-4-2-3 always on slot ?

It would be normally m.2 sata that would remove sata drive but maybe bios update change things.....
 
I tried unplugging the Sata Drive, so only the two m.2 slots with the SSD's where available as drives. One, which is my boot drive, and the second one, which is my new SSD drive. In BIOS I could see both, but unfortunately I cannot see both in Windows still (See image reference). I only see my SSD boot drive.

1716938935075.png


mmc_ziNM3S213l.png
mmc_hiXRI75eIE.png



Man I am really struggling to figure out what is wrong. Is there other ways to debug this to find out what is wrong?
 
You can always make some basic step (that maybe you already did)

Made sure the disk is perfectly connected, shift the 1-2 slots, etc....

- Run an troubleshoot hardware and device.
- Launch diskpart in your terminal (typing diskpart and pressing enter) and type list disk to see if it show up
 
Yes, try swapping your 2 m.2 drives between the slots, or try just the OS drive in the second slot and see what happens.

What add-in cards are you using? Is something installed in the #2 PCIe x16 slot? It's shared with the m.2 slot. Having both populated would cause problems.

If nothing is coming through that second slot, it could be a board issue. If nothing is installed in the second x16, I would then suggest buying an inexpensive x4 pcie->m.2 adapter card, putting the 980 into that and installing it into the 2nd x16 slot.
 
Okay so I tried moving my main OS drive (that is the one in M2_2 slot) to the M2_1 slot (where my new SSD drive was initially). And removed the new one.
Then the computer had problems starting windows. So evidently it is the M2_1 slot that has issues. Cause anything put into that m.2 slot is only recognized in the BIOS but cannot run (or be recognized) by Windows.
Potentially because like Grebuloner said, it shares slot with the PCIe x16 slot, which is where i have my NVIDIA GeForce 1060 3GB on.
In the image below I have marked out how things are placed.
1716997987253.png

But here is another interesting thing, which is very strange. I actually first bought a PCIe to ---> m2 adapter (see image below), and put it in PCI slot next to the M2_2 slot where my OS drive is. But Windows still couldn't recognize the drive. It is like the M2_2 is the only place where drives can exist for some reason ? Or am I not allowed to add another drive?
1716998078549.png


Should I try moving my GPU card from the PCIe x16 slot, to another slot?
 

Moving the 1060 isn't going to help. Since you're already successfully using the lower m.2 slot which uses the bandwidth of the x16(x4) slot it's next to, putting the 1060 there would render it unusable.

Basically, your board is faulty. You can try the adapter you have with the drive in the bottom x16 slot, though it is just x1 bandwidth (1GB/s) if that is enough for what you're doing with the drive. OR, and this is where I would go, buy a new motherboard (or a whole new system). Z270 ATX boards are <$100 on ebay and will have fewer m.2 limitations than your B250.
 
you can try removing the GPU and use the Intel HD 630 igpu of your 7700, but usually the M2_1 would be the slot that is not affected by anything else, but if that the issue....

the pci->m2 adapter should be able to work fine.
 
Hey all!

So after all debugging and trying different setups with my drives, it seems that the conclusion is that my motherboard is faulty. And like you have suggested, I am instead going to buy another motherboard that can handle my SSD's, and then also invest in another CPU while I am it.

Thanks everyone for your inputs, it helped me debug this and learned a lot along the way!
 
