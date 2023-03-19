Samsung 980 Pro 2TB w/ Heatsink $147.55

pigeontree
n00b
- Joined
- Mar 19, 2023
- Messages
- 1
Shopping for a new build and came across the odd fact that the heatsink version is cheaper than the non heatsink version at newegg.
https://www.newegg.com/samsung-2tb-980-pro/p/N82E16820147826
First post btw, I have been lurking on this forum since I can remember and can attribute everything I know about computers to you guys, so thanks very much for everything.
