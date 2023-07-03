Samsung 980 Pro 2TB $99.99 BestBuy

As expected, big price drops on SSDs around Prime Day. 2TB 980 Pro Gen4 for $99.99 is the best price I’ve seen by at least $30. The 1TB is also $60 again which was a daily deal about a month ago. Amazon, others may have similar pricing.
I’ve had 2 of these 980 Pro since 2021 and haven’t had any issues with the premature wear issue, firmware updated when it came out about 6 months ago.
https://www.bestbuy.com/site/samsun...sd-pcie-gen-4-x4-nvme/6447126.p?skuId=6447126
Was planning to hold out for some 4TB SN850X but this was too good to pass up. If the WD goes on sale I’ll just return these unopened but ordered 2 just in case. But PS5, laptops, NAS will all get hand me down upgrades and these will go into my gaming/productivity rigs.
