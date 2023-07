Samsung 980 Pro 2TB $99.99 BestBuy, Amazon, Newegg

As expected, big price drops on SSDs around Prime Day. 2TB 980 Pro Gen4 for $99.99 is the best price I’ve seen by at least $30. The 1TB is also $60 again which was a daily deal about a month ago. Amazon, others may have similar pricing.I’ve had 2 of these 980 Pro since 2021 and haven’t had any issues with the premature wear issue, firmware updated when it came out about 6 months ago.Bestbuy: https://www.bestbuy.com/site/samsun...sd-pcie-gen-4-x4-nvme/6447126.p?skuId=6447126 Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/SAMSUNG-Inte...id=1688400621&sprefix=wd+sn850x,aps,59&sr=8-6 Newegg: https://www.newegg.com/samsung-2tb-...=980 pro&cm_re=980_pro-_-20-147-796-_-Product MicroCenter: https://www.microcenter.com/product...h-v-nand-3-bit-mlc-technology-(mz-v8p2t0b-am) MicroCenter will give you another $10 off if you bundle with CPU/Mobo/SystemWas planning to hold out for some 4TB SN850X but this was too good to pass up. If the WD goes on sale I’ll just return these unopened but ordered 2 just in case. But PS5, laptops, NAS will all get hand me down upgrades and these will go into my gaming/productivity rigs.