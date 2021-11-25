Samsung 980 Pro 2TB $279 at Newegg

In for 2, thanks OP

If you have a Chase credit card, don't forget you can get another 5% back by paying with Paypal.
 
Are you going to RAID them?
I don’t plan to no, even at 6.5gb/s synthetic benches there’s not much benefit in load times. I’m looking more toward direct storage implementation in games to let these really shine and software RAID0 doesn’t make sense as it’ll rely on the CPU again.

I just have them as 2TB drives and manage which goes on which. Steam on one drive and the other game services (Ubi, b.net, EA, EGS, GOG) on the other.
 
