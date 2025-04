Hope they can fix the 4K performance or come close to it. Though perhaps equally if not of more importance, I'd like to see the reliability/durability of the drive as reviews come out. While its nice to see Samsung finally have a PCI-E 5.0 speed M.2 consumer drive, a $300 2TB pricing is frustrating for a late-coming offering. I'd like to see prices come down a bit more on SSDs in general and especially on larger capacities , in an era of enthusiast / gaming machines many being run exclusively on M.2 drives, while game/application sizes grow easily over 100GB each!.



There is the question o what Samsung is delivering to users with this that they couldn't get with any other PCI-E 5.x drive, or even a 4.x / 3.x M.2 drive. In terms of speed, for all except workstation/server specialized applications, I was under the impression that the real world performance differences between SSDs becomes very small if you're not chasing benchmarks - unless something has changed? I can get Samsung wanting to be at the top of the charts for marketing and that's good, but if that's the primary benefit its going to be hard to justify to select this over alternatives I gather. Now in the past, Samsung Pro (or even EVO) drives had significant benefits to reliability and controller operaton, being some of the only ones that actually fabricated the components SSDs (Alongside Micron/Crucial etc) and controllers rather than simply assembling. They had V-NAND, MLC on Pro models (which have transitioned to TLC in recent generations), and otherwise had advances that put them at the top of recommend lists.



Personally they've served me well - I have several M.2s including a 960 EVO, 980 Pro, and 990 Pro, plus 2.5" SATA SSDs including a 870 EVO, 860 EVO, and even an old 840 PRO still trucking along. However, in an era where Crucial and WDC had reliable alternatives in recen years an a whole host of others rising during the PCI-E 4 and breaking into 5, I hope Samsung realizes the market into which they're debuting this SSD. If they can prove to be reliable, performant, and priced realizing they're not the first breaking 5.0 speeds, espcially with prices on the 4TB+ models, they could really make the most of this opportunity. However, I worry if they'll make the mistake of thinking they reign far ahead or near uncontested the way they did in the past, and the market will pass them by.