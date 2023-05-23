Samsung 860 Evo 2.5" SSD suddenly died. Can I retrieve the data from it?

This was the OS drive in my old PC. I recently built a new PC, and have been slowly organizing files and moving them to my new drives in my new PC. Unfortunately, I hadn't yet transferred everything over, and there's a bunch of stuff on this old OS drive that's kind of important to me.



This drive stopped working upon waking my old PC out of sleep mode. The PC woke up, but there was no picture. When I hard reset the PC, it didn't load into the OS, there was just a flickering cursor in the top-left of the screen. I've tried reading the drive from my new PC, and it isn't detected at all. When I set a SATA port to be hot-swappable, I'm able to connect another Samsung 860 Evo SSD I have, and it detects fine when plugged in: Windows makes a sound to denote a drive has been connected, and I can access the drive and its files in File Explorer. But when I do the same with the old OS drive, there's no sound, and no drive is added to File Explorer.



What are my options?