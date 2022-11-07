Samsung 850 EVO - Random read/write (IOPS) dropped in half after W7 -> W10

Been running W7 forever on my old Sandy Bridge and finally decided to upgrade to W10. I used the Media Creation Tool and did a W7 -> W10 update as opposed to a full clean install and everything seemed to work without issue. There were no errors on install or any obvious incompatible software/hardware issues. Boot time was about the same but I noticed load times on one game going a bit slower than expected. I ran both a Samsung Magician and Crystal Mark bench and noticed that while the Sequential Read & Write times were identical as before (540 MBps / 500 MBps), the RANDOM read and write IOPS fell off a cliff -- going from 93k read / 81k write to 54k / 33k. The SSD is a Samsung 850 EVO 1 TB, SATA 3.0 (6 GBps) w/AHCI enabled, TRIM, all the usu stuff. I also noticed that when copying files from the SSD to the SSD that the copy would start off just fine and then dip to 15-30 MB/sec (!?) for a few seconds, then would speed back up to normal, and back to slow giving a mountainous looking chart. Note that no errors or warnings were being thrown up. Copying files from mechanical to SSD was fine, copying SSD to mechanical was fine. Finally reverted back to W7 as I was only on 10 for a day and the drive is back to its normal speed. Benches are back to normal and copying files from SSD to SSD is as snappy as ever. That said besides doing a full clean install is there any ideas on what the issue was? I would like to go back to 10 seeing as this OS is obsolete but not if it won't play nice with my SSD.