Samsung - 77” Class S89C OLED 4K $1799.99 @ Best Buy (DEAD)

NukeDukem
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Feb 15, 2011
- Messages
- 2,653
Edit: 2/12, price back to $2199.99
Confirmed 2nd Gen QD-OLED panel, same as S90C, Best Buy exclusive. Does 144Hz VRR HDR 10-bit. A steal at this price!
https://www.bestbuy.com/site/samsun...4k-uhd-smart-tizen-tv/6553149.p?skuId=6553149
Confirmed 2nd Gen QD-OLED panel, same as S90C, Best Buy exclusive. Does 144Hz VRR HDR 10-bit. A steal at this price!
https://www.bestbuy.com/site/samsun...4k-uhd-smart-tizen-tv/6553149.p?skuId=6553149
Last edited: