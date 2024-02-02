Samsung - 77” Class S89C OLED 4K $1799.99 @ Best Buy (DEAD)

Just ordered one! Will be upgrade to an LG 65" C9 i believe. This will be the first QD-OLED TV I have purchased (have tried a couple QD monitors that were just meh so far). Seemed like too good a deal to pass up... my logic during this impulse buy was that if I don't snag this sub $2k tv I'll likely have to drop twice as much or more for whatever 2024s models bring in at the 77-83" sizes, especially for say something like the late 2023 sony oled that was crowned king of tvs.. SOO, hedging my bets that whatever features 2024s bring for 77/82 models won't be enough to justify spending twice as much.



If anyone knows whats on the horizon for tvs this year (seeing as all the QD OLED and OLED monitors for 2024 have had their specs revealed) and are hyped for x,y,z ... please convince me to be a bit more patient for some banging 77/83 around the corner lol... i'm certaintly in no rush to upgrade, but I was intending to upgrade the big screen this year, so please let me know!



Otherwise, if the TV impresses me so much so, truthfully that 2k I save will probably just end up going right back at oled tech lol.... eyeing one of those new monitors 480/240hz hot swap hz OLED monitors (finally can have one display for both work and play).



Any thoughts?! Will likely be using it for a week or two before deciding ultimately whether or not to return, so any feedback in the meantime will be much appreciated - will keep y'all posted!



Thanks OP!