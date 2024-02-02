Samsung - 77” Class S89C OLED 4K $1799.99 @ Best Buy (DEAD)

Status
Not open for further replies.
I'm rocking the 77" S90C and I'm loving it. It's demonstrably better than my old LG CX (brighter, bigger, better windows HDR by far and away).

I'm almost sad that I paid 2499 vs this deal for 1799, but I didn't need to get it calibrated. But if you do get it calibrated, the S89C will be just as good as the S90C per Rtings.
 
arestavo said:
I'm rocking the 77" S90C and I'm loving it. It's demonstrably better than my old LG CX (brighter, bigger, better windows HDR by far and away).

I'm almost sad that I paid 2499 vs this deal for 1799, but I didn't need to get it calibrated. But if you do get it calibrated, the S89C will be just as good as the S90C per Rtings.
Click to expand...
Did you check your ANA PEAK values? Might have a Gen 2 panel (actually I think the 77s might all be Gen 2). I have a 55 inch one, it's incredible, wish I got to use it more. The only LG TV I might have over it is the G3 (MLA).
 
Decko87 said:
Did you check your ANA PEAK values? Might have a Gen 2 panel (actually I think the 77s might all be Gen 2). I have a 55 inch one, it's incredible, wish I got to use it more. The only LG TV I might have over it is the G3 (MLA).
Click to expand...
I don't bother with service modes (and don't have a special remote). All 77" S90C's are gen 2 panels from multiple sources that would know better than me.
 
People who have directly compared Samsung's 2023 flagship S95C with the S90C (and logically S89C) seem to agree the difference in peak brightness is minimal. Essentially, you should be getting PQ on par with a TV that launched at $4500 less than a year ago. You'll just want some ambient light control, it won't be ideal in a very bright room due to raised perceived blacks above a certain threshold. So I got one for the basement and could hook up the gaming PC if 65" suddenly isn't big enough for me.
 
Last edited:
Now if only movies actually had as much color saturation as the demos they always have in stores (e.g. Costco)
 
NukeDukem said:
People who have directly compared Samsung's 2023 flagship S95C with the S90C (and logically S89C) seem to agree the difference in peak brightness is minimal. Essentially, you should be getting PQ on par with a TV that launched at $4500 less than a year ago. You'll just want some ambient light control, it won't be ideal in a very bright room due to raised perceived blacks above a certain threshold. So I got one for the basement and could hook up the gaming PC if 65" suddenly isn't big enough for me.
Click to expand...
The S90C can push some serious nits, the extra $$$ for 95 is certainly wasted for any practical use.
 
Bought an 77" S95C off FB Marketplace, like new, for 2k, and it is leaps and bounds better than my LG C1. I miss Dolby Vision sometimes but I'd never switch back. If you want Dolby Vision with this panel you'll have to get the Sony A95L which is 4-5k!
 
Damn thanks for posting this, I may end up pulling the trigger. I was on the fence between the 77” LG C3 or the S90C for $2300 (less some discounts), but for $1800 or just $200 more than the 65” versions this is a very compelling deal.

I have had some experience with these Samsung “FrankenTV” exclusives, not always positive. I bought one of the last high-end 3D TVs where supposedly only difference being the remote control. The panel glass wasn’t as uniform (wavy when off) and the one connect mini box was a disaster and very touchy, but that seemed to be the case in general. It also had a weird issue where the one connect NIC was dead. Samsung ended up replacing the logic board under warranty and I recently had to diagnose and replace the board again, all due to the one connect mini connector and logic board connector no longer fully coupling. Long story short I do think they use components that don’t quite meet QC for the S90C, but may be hard to notice. I do have BestBuy Total which offers another year of warranty, not sure if it covers dead pixels or not.

I’ll miss Dolby Vision and DTS support but it sounds like QD-OLED is much better than WLED for brightness with ambient room light and also handles glare better than the LG C3 panels. My family room gets some light and glare from the back patio during the day but I usually only watch sports or football on the weekends during the day, otherwise the wife and I watch our shows at night and the kids won’t care when watching their shows during the day either.
 
How would one go about calibrating something like this? Is there an easy to follow guide with minimal gear investment?

If I had to by some tools to calibrate TVs, I would. Of course depending on the price.
 
Just ordered one! Will be upgrade to an LG 65" C9 i believe. This will be the first QD-OLED TV I have purchased (have tried a couple QD monitors that were just meh so far). Seemed like too good a deal to pass up... my logic during this impulse buy was that if I don't snag this sub $2k tv I'll likely have to drop twice as much or more for whatever 2024s models bring in at the 77-83" sizes, especially for say something like the late 2023 sony oled that was crowned king of tvs.. SOO, hedging my bets that whatever features 2024s bring for 77/82 models won't be enough to justify spending twice as much.

If anyone knows whats on the horizon for tvs this year (seeing as all the QD OLED and OLED monitors for 2024 have had their specs revealed) and are hyped for x,y,z ... please convince me to be a bit more patient for some banging 77/83 around the corner lol... i'm certaintly in no rush to upgrade, but I was intending to upgrade the big screen this year, so please let me know!

Otherwise, if the TV impresses me so much so, truthfully that 2k I save will probably just end up going right back at oled tech lol.... eyeing one of those new monitors 480/240hz hot swap hz OLED monitors (finally can have one display for both work and play).

Any thoughts?! Will likely be using it for a week or two before deciding ultimately whether or not to return, so any feedback in the meantime will be much appreciated - will keep y'all posted!

Thanks OP!
 
Last edited:
Not a bad deal at all. It really comes down to the s90c or the a95l. Samsung dropped the ball not including dolby vision and sony's out of its fucking mind thinking they can charge double for their qd-oled, 4-500$ more, maybe/probably. Unfortunately there's a sucker born every minute. It's why they're confident in keeping the price high. By the time the price does drop there won't be much inventory left, same bs nvidia plays. btw if you want an s90c get it from costco, its a better model, longer warranty.
 
I've watched some DV content and it appears to be converted to HDR10 on my S90C (PC, using VLC, TV set to BT.2020). I know it must be converted since with my LG CX, which gave me issues with HDR of all kinds, made that DV content rather green looking.

I'm no expert, nor do I have experience with reference level accuracy - but it looks just fine to me.
 
I went ahead and pulled the trigger on this yesterday as well, should arrive on Wednesday but I'm not planning to set it up until Thursday. Hopefully no issues with it like dead pixels. I remember reading about the S94BD or whatever based on last year's S95B but this 77" Gen2 QD-OLED unit wasn't on my radar, so thanks for posting this OP!
 
chizow said:
I went ahead and pulled the trigger on this yesterday as well, should arrive on Wednesday but I'm not planning to set it up until Thursday. Hopefully no issues with it like dead pixels. I remember reading about the S94BD or whatever based on last year's S95B but this 77" Gen2 QD-OLED unit wasn't on my radar, so thanks for posting this OP!
Click to expand...

You're welcome! Mine just arrived a few minutes ago. Will hopefully have it set up tomorrow!

20240205_154153.jpg
 
My TV got delivered this morning, box is pretty massive lol, I usually keep them in the basement but I’m gonna have to get rid of this one I think once I verify no dead pixels etc.

Also looks like this TV is creating a bit of buzz in OLED enthusiast circles. It sounds like it flew under the radar a bit because of initial confusion thinking it was WOLED due to an incorrect spec sheet, but it’s confirmed QD-OLED and can only be 2nd gen because 77” QD-OLED is new for 2023.

Here’s a YouTube video that kind of sums up how good a deal this TV is, just got created a few days ago for this BB deal.


View: https://youtu.be/UxYKe-GzxRU?si=oGpcfBLJ_dA_S8e6
 
So if you have a lot of dolby vision content that is played via an nvidia shield off a plex server it will be all green looking on this tv? That is the only thing holding my back from jumping on this deal if so.
 
doox00 said:
So if you have a lot of dolby vision content that is played via an nvidia shield off a plex server it will be all green looking on this tv? That is the only thing holding my back from jumping on this deal if so.
Click to expand...
As I stated above, I've played a bunch of DV content from my PC that comes through just fine on the S90C that looked greenish on my old LG CX (which IS dolby vision capable). It must convert it to standard HDR/HDR10. I'd be pretty shocked if the S89C was different.
 
arestavo said:
As I stated above, I've played a bunch of DV content from my PC that comes through just fine on the S90C that looked greenish on my old LG CX (which IS dolby vision capable). It must convert it to standard HDR/HDR10. I'd be pretty shocked if the S89C was different.
Click to expand...
Hmm, well my main tv now supports DV and works fine, my TV in my bedroom does not support DV and any DV titles I play through my nvidia shield there via Plex comes out green.. don't want to drop 2k on this TV if there is a chance of having that issue.
 
doox00 said:
Hmm, well my main tv now supports DV and works fine, my TV in my bedroom does not support DV and any DV titles I play through my nvidia shield there via Plex comes out green.. don't want to drop 2k on this TV if there is a chance of having that issue.
Click to expand...
Try your original 4k UHD discs in a 4k bluray player and see if you still have the issue. It could be your Plex server causing it.
 
Mounted the TV last night, oh man such a sick panel. The 77” is massive and dominates the wall but that’s fine I knew it was the limit for where we can hang a TV.

No dead pixels from a quick 5 min test that I could see. Streaming HDR looked amazing and even the Apple TV Home Screen looked noticeably better. Turned on Ratatouille on Disney+ and the kids almost didn’t make it out the door for school haha. Haven’t had a chance to check out 4K Blu-ray yet.

Live TV from Hulu looked way over saturated so I will have to look at calibrating that. Worried overlays like SportsCenter ticker might burn in if I don’t turn it down. We watched an episode of the new True Detective season and the Christmas lights and dark theme really popped.

No concerns about brightness or reflection/glare so far. The pic was taken at noon and to the right is a sliding door to my deck and the room overall gets good ambient light during the day. Still super clear image with no contrast or brightness issues.

I don’t plan to PC game on this TV but I do have a PS5 and Switch attached to it. FF7Rebirth will probably be the first game I play but haven’t tested any other games yet.

Overall this is a sick panel for the price, wife and kids definitely approved so if there’s anyone on the fence about the wife complaining….shouldnt have to worry unless they hate movies and TV I guess!

Thanks again OP, for anyone on the fence with OLED that’s tired of waiting, I’m glad I made the plunge and the concerns I had have been unfounded so far.
 

Attachments

  • IMG_0819.jpeg
    IMG_0819.jpeg
    359.2 KB · Views: 0
Dudhunter said:
hey is geek squad protection worth it on these samsung OLEDs?
Click to expand...

I’d say Extended warranties are not usually worth the cost about 95% of the time. With that said I chose to add it to my purchase this time around because I think there’s a high chance I’ll end up using it..

Geek squad protection covers burn in on TVs which is unusual. The rtings.com long term OLED burn in test did show early signs of degradation on the QD-OLED panels. https://www.rtings.com/tv/tests/longevity-burn-in-test-updates-and-results

My plan is to drive my S89C pretty hard for the 5 years and hope for burn in so I can upgrade to a Mini LED. From reading various reviews and Reddit, Geek Squad will give you a Best Buy gift card in most burn in situations because shipping a +49” TV back and forth for panel replacement is cost prohibitive.

Hopefully the technology will have progressed enough to match OLEDs in the blacks department while being much brighter. Sony announced at CES 2024 that they’re switching away from OLED in their flagship TVs and plan on using the latest LED technology. I think OLED is at a peak and might be in the plasma phase of their panel technology.
 
Last edited:
Phantom9309 said:
I’d say Extended warranties are not usually worth the cost about 95% of the time. With that said I chose to add it to my purchase this time around because I think there’s a high chance I’ll end up using it..

Geek squad protection covers burn in on TVs which is unusual. The rtings.com long term OLED burn in test did show early signs of degradation on the QD-OLED panels. https://www.rtings.com/tv/tests/longevity-burn-in-test-updates-and-results

My plan is to drive my S89C pretty hard for the 5 years and hope for burn in so I can upgrade to a Mini LED. From reading various reviews and Reddit, Geek Squad will give you a Best Buy gift card in most burn in situations because shipping a +49” TV back and forth for panel replacement is cost prohibitive.

Hopefully the technology will have progressed enough to match OLEDs in the blacks department while being much brighter. Sony announced at CES 2024 that they’re switching away from OLED in their flagship TVs and plan on using the latest LED technology. I think OLED is at a peak and might be in the plasma phase of their panel technology.
Click to expand...
Well, just leave a "news" service program running on the TV for 18(?) hours a day like Rtings does with CNN, and never vary the content displayed. You'll get burn in.
 
arestavo said:
Well, just leave a "news" service program running on the TV for 18(?) hours a day like Rtings does with CNN, and never vary the content displayed. You'll get burn in.
Click to expand...
Yep, I think the plan is to do that overnight around 3.5 to 4 years out. Ideally start a claim about 2.5 months ahead of a big sale timeframe.
 
Got one today for pickup BB sales guy said the 2024 is not worth the 500 increase in price except the new one is a tad brighter.
 
GoldenTiger said:
Warranty abuse isn't cool. It's people doing that who ruin them for people who want them legitimately.
Click to expand...
Or worse, if you legit need the warranty, it’s been downgraded or discontinued from abuse.

I got the 2 year with Total membership, I’ll extend it if needed after that. But realistically if I get 4-5 good years out of this panel I’ll be happy and looking at the next big thing and this will get moved into the basement or whatever.
 
Status
Not open for further replies.
Back
Top