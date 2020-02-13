Samsung 2015 Monitor Killer ---> LG GX / CX 2020 G-sync Monitor / TV - Thoughts?

dpoverlord
I am getting pretty excited about the news that there is finally a monitor / TV that is going to take over from the Samsung JS 9000/9500 series.
Has anyone given thought to the fact that it seems to hit every check mark and if executed it could be the new ultimate AIO?
Few forum sites with info / CES interviews:
LG CX2020 Interview
Very curious about where the price point comes and when the Nvidia 3080 series comes out it may be a Hole in One.
Let's all take about .0005 seconds to be honest with each other. It's an absolute travesty that we as techies, gamers, lovers of technology have to spend $1,300 at times for a PC Monitor when a TV costs at times less and the only main difference is a few features. The technology has been out there for a long time and we end up being "forced" to spend more for no reason other than lack of competition. I am really excited by the fact that LG is entering and making a point even if it hurts some of there bottom line as the 48 / 55" is perfect size for a lot of people.
Thoughts?
