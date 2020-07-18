Sampler Feedback Streaming will allow Xbox Series X to better the I/O throughput of Sony PS5

Early this week, Microsoft explained that Sampler Feedback Streaming (SFS) is the key component that will allow Xbox Series X to offer better effective I/O throughput than Sony PS5.
PS5 SSD is faster than Xbox Series X SSD. There is no question about it. But the efficiency provided by Sampler Feedback Streaming tech will allow game developers to enjoy better I/O throughput on Xbox Series X. Consider a game that wants to load 20GB of data.
Sampler Feedback Streaming is a brand new method of rendering game textures. They render at far less quality the further away the player is. The resolution then increases the closer the player gets.
Jason Ronald, Director of Program Management on Xbox Series X, wrote an article on Xbox Wire.
Jason details SFS by saying:
Speaking in an interview with Spanish site Xataka, Jason Ronald explains:
In an interview with Windows Central, Studio Technical Director at The Coalition Mike Rayner commented on the console’s Sampler Feedback Streaming, a new feature in the console’s architect. He says that it will greatly increase the visual detail of worlds:
From Eurogamer:
A technique called Sampler Feedback Streaming - SFS - was built to more closely marry the memory demands of the GPU, intelligently loading in the texture mip data that's actually required with the guarantee of a lower quality mip available if the higher quality version isn't readily available, stopping GPU stalls and frame-time spikes. Bespoke hardware within the GPU is available to smooth the transition between mips, on the off-chance that the higher quality texture arrives a frame or two later
