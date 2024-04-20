Sammy 990 Evo - Crucial T500 - WD SN 770 for a game drive

CAD4466HK

Jul 24, 2008
Sammy 990 Evo - Crucial T500 - WD SN 770 for a game drive.
Their all within a couple of bucks of each other and I know the T500 is the only one with DRAM, but does that matter for a game drive?
And if it matters, my setup will only be good for gen 3 speeds since I only have a 10th gen on this board.
 
pendragon1 said:
could get a 980 pro for the dram, should be about the same price.
There is about a $20 difference, I mean no offense, but if I'm going to spend that much I would get the SN 850X, but the wife is already pushed past her limit after all the upgrades that I "needed". :mad:

So best out of the cheap ones. The T500 is on sale for $79.99 - 990 EVO is $89.99 - SN 770 is $84.99. 980 Pro is $98.99. Sn 850X is $94.99.

I know there are even cheaper ones like in the $60 range, I may be a cheap bastard but I also don't want to wind up RMAing it a month later either.
I've done some research and a lot of the reviews are old and I know they like to switch out parts underneath the hood on these, so that's why I narrowed it down to those 3.
And need advice. I read the thread on the 990 and 850, but haven't really heard anything about the other 3, maybe for good reason?

If they are shit and I would better off with either the 980 Pro or the SN 850X, let me know.
 
CAD4466HK said:
$98? https://www.amazon.com/SAMSUNG-PCIe-Internal-Gaming-MZ-V8P1T0B/dp/B08GLX7TNT
yeah you should get one with dram, so id push to the $95 one at least. edit i guess that t500 has it, go with at least that one then.
 
Another vote for sn850x. Well reviewed, reliable, proven, when you upgrade it’s still good since it’s a gen 4, and no parts swapping shenanigans that I know of. I have more than a few of these and after much research I’m glad I went with them.
 
Dreamerbydesign said:
Yeah I put my big boy pants on last night and decided to go with the SN 850X. It seems to be worth the extra money in the long run.
 
CAD4466HK said:
That just happens sometimes. You’ll be happy you did. It’s the type of thing that just needs to work. It’s kind of a like the PSU… sometimes overlooked but actually a core part not to cheap out on.
 
Why are we still advocating spending more for DRAM on modern HMB enabled NVMe drives for basic use/gaming systems? I thought we left that mentality back with SATA.
 
criccio said:
Why are we still advocating spending more for DRAM on modern HMB enabled NVMe drives for basic use/gaming systems? I thought we left that mentality back with SATA.
The recommendation for DRAM was a general statement above. It’s still recommended in general, and is the better option. Does it matter for basic use and gaming? Not really.
 
Dreamerbydesign said:
Fair enough. I’m a firm believer that if it doesn’t matter it’s not a better option, especially if it costs extra, however.
 
criccio said:
I think the idea is that inevitably you’ll use it more than for just strictly gaming or storage. Any other uses and dram makes sense. In some cases it makes much more sense.

My game drive that literally only has games on it, has no dram. Makes sense. My OS drive, scratch drive etc have dram. But I do realize some people may not notice or need the difference. And those are the people who probably don’t even know what dram is.
 
This is going to be the 3rd game drive on this rig, with nothing on it but games, period.
So you're telling me that DRAM doesn't matter at all for a game drive? That is what I was asking about in the first place.
Reliability is a major factor in my decision as well, it's a plus the 850x has a 5yr warranty.
 
CAD4466HK said:
This is going to be the 3rd game drive on this rig, with nothing on it but games, period.
So you're telling me that DRAM doesn't matter at all for a game drive? That is what I was asking about in the first place.
Reliability is a major factor in my decision as well, it's a plus the 850x has a 5yr warranty.
You also mentioned reliability. You mentioned also realizing being cheap causes headaches. You may find the price difference isn’t worth it. You are the one spending the cash not the forum.

Dram surely doesn’t hurt a gaming drive. There are plenty of places online that show the benefits of dram. This has been a debate for literally years. In the end it’s really up to your use case and your pocket.

You want reliability? Not to worry? To have decent performance in all circumstances and even better in some? Stick with the sn850x.
 
Dreamerbydesign said:
For sure, and when HMB didn’t exist it was crucial.

Today, HMB as part of NVMe makes it all but irrelevant for all but the most extreme workstation users.
 
Dreamerbydesign said:
I thank you for your advice, my decision still stands. :)

I was just wanting to know if it was a black or white decision, was DRAM "needed" for a good gaming drive or not? I never realized there was so much gray involved.

All the reviews I read said the only time DRAM mattered was in extended write operations, which should only matter when your DLing and installing your games.
That is the reason I chose the cheap, DRAMless NVMe's since it didn't matter, but I also knew my [H]Brothers would set me straight hence the thread.

Regardless, this should get rid of the stutters when I enter a new area that I'm starting to get with my Ironwolf.
 
CAD4466HK said:
Heck a nice SATA drive would do that. 👍

HDDs are just problematic these days for anything but bulk storage.
 
criccio said:
Yeah I know, but if I'm going SSD for game storage, I'm bypassing SATA III this time, I use to use the PNY in my sig for a game drive like 10yrs ago and It got too small.

Back then I couldn't tell the difference besides loading into mp games faster. That's why I made it an OS drive because I could tell the difference there.
 
CAD4466HK said:
Ha, yeah I wasn't suggesting actually doing that, just commenting on the issues you have with the HDD.
 
Dreamerbydesign said:
CAD4466HK said:
deaedius said:
My vote goes to SN850X
Same here.

I have been using 850X's exclusively since they came out (and the 750X's before that) in both my personal rigs & client builds too, as OS and storage drives, neveranottaproblemo whatsoever.....and the majority of my clients are CAD/imaging/database pro's that thrash on them hard for at least 10 sometimes 12 hrs/day x 6 days/week.....

Last year alone, I bought over $7k worth of them ($2.5k in Dec when the prices crashed) and will probably do so again this year, as my order list is steadily growing...

Their build quality, performance and reliability are top notch, as is their warranty, although I have never needed it...:D

#WD4Me4Eva#
 
Hmmm...seems to be a bottleneck. :D
Idle temp is 36c and max temp so far is 47c, guess the motherboard heatsink is good.
1715190277786.png


With game mode on. Doesn't seem to do much.

1715192404602.png
 
CAD4466HK said:
I imagine such mode could be about the small 4K and if it is not some variance, not a bad boost at all (+40% in write speed, 10% in read) just for an option.
 
LukeTbk said:
Yeah that seems to be the only difference.
 
CAD4466HK said:
It's a 3 or 4 slot but since I'm running a Comet Lake, its only getting 3x4.
Click to expand...
Absolute limit would be 4 GB/s before any lost on 3x4, 3.5 could be standard here;
1TB-Samsung-970-EVO-Plus-CDM2.png
KhiMIydovIw14FsEieD7cTy9Q9i_w1QYz6IUbsSL98g.jpg


Depending on what you do with it, not much of an issue, it is already quite fast and not reached that often.
 
pendragon1 said:
Yeah that's normal for 3x4, and 4x4 is suppose to be 7300MB/s reads if I had a Rocket Lake CPU.
Hence while I said that I had a bottleneck with a shit eating grin.
 
