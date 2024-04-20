CAD4466HK
Sammy 990 Evo - Crucial T500 - WD SN 770 for a game drive.
Their all within a couple of bucks of each other and I know the T500 is the only one with DRAM, but does that matter for a game drive?
And if it matters, my setup will only be good for gen 3 speeds since I only have a 10th gen on this board.
