Sammy 990 Evo - Crucial T500 - WD SN 770 for a game drive.

pendragon1 said: could get a 980 pro for the dram, should be about the same price. Click to expand...

There is about a $20 difference, I mean no offense, but if I'm going to spend that much I would get the SN 850X, but the wife is already pushed past her limit after all the upgrades that I "needed".So best out of the cheap ones. The T500 is on sale for $79.99 - 990 EVO is $89.99 - SN 770 is $84.99. 980 Pro is $98.99. Sn 850X is $94.99.I know there are even cheaper ones like in the $60 range, I may be a cheap bastard but I also don't want to wind up RMAing it a month later either.I've done some research and a lot of the reviews are old and I know they like to switch out parts underneath the hood on these, so that's why I narrowed it down to those 3.And need advice. I read the thread on the 990 and 850, but haven't really heard anything about the other 3, maybe for good reason?If they are shit and I would better off with either the 980 Pro or the SN 850X, let me know.