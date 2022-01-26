Same local IP + same MAC for 4 clients - shouldn't the switch/router freak out?

If I assign same static local IP + same MAC to 4 PC's and connect them to the same router (UniFi Dream Machine), where each PC gets its own physical port and there are no other switches and/or devices, then all 4 PC's connect to the router and function without an issue. The router detects physical connection for each of the 4 physical ports, but all 4 PC's connect and work just fine simultaneously using identical static local IP and MAC address.



Is this normal? Shouldn't routers forbid such configuration and prevent them from working? This isn't MITM case because there are no devices between any of the PC's and the router.