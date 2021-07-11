Same chipset, do I need to reinstall windows 10 ?

Greetings guys,



Swapping out a motherboard for another motherboard with the same chipset just a different brand. I am old school and usually just resinstall Windows. However, this is my business machine and has some very specific programs and setups on it.



Can I just install the new board, fire it up, and it will work? Both boards are b550 chipsets. I don't mind having to call the M$ phone line to re activate windows.