SambaNova Breaks Cover: AI Startup with 8-Socket AI Training Solutions

"This puts SambaNova near the top of AI chip funding with $456m, surpassed only by GraphCore ($460m) and Horizon Robotics ($700m), and closely followed by Nuvia ($293m), Cambricon ($200m), and Cerebras ($120m).
SambaNova employs around 150 employees, based in Palo Alto. This first generation chip taped out in Spring 2019, with first samples of A0 silicon being powered on within the hour of arrival. The company was running customer models within the month. Since then, SambaNova has already been selling to select customers for over a year before this point – the only ones public are from the Department of Energy at Lawrence Livermore and Los Alamos. We clarified that the other customers are not investors, but high-profile companies that see the need to be on the leading edge with something new. Customers are across a number of segments, primarily involved in the four segments listed above.
SambaNova has promised more announcements regarding its product portfolio over time. This announcement coincides with the NeurIPS (Neural Information Processing Systems) conference, and historically the company has also attended HPC-style events as well. As and when more details are made available, we’ve asked to be notified.
Two More Small AnnouncementsAlong with the new SN10-8R product, SambaNova is set to offer two cloud-like service options: one for academia and research, and one for customers.
The first for academia is the SambaNova AI Platform (SNAP), which is a free-to-use developer cloud for research institutions with compute access to the hardware. Access is granted based on a project application process – exact details are to be confirmed.
The second is for business customers that want the flexibility of the cloud without paying for the hardware. DataFlow as a Service (DFaaS, if you will) will enable customers to ‘rent’ a system and for it to be placed within a corporate firewall, but with cloud-like access. Management and updates will be done remotely by SambaNova, as if it was a true cloud offering, but with that security aspect of having the hardware in-house. This will be a subscription offering, focused mainly on Natural Language, Recommendation engines, and High Resolution Computer Vision customers"
https://www.anandtech.com/show/1628...p-with-8socket-ai-training-solutions-and-more