Samba Connectivity Issues in new Win10 2H20?

Hey,



Has anyone been having connectivity issues with shared SMB/CIFS/SAMBA folders since upgrading to 2H20?



I don't think it's the deprecation of the old vulnerable SMB 1.0 which is the problem, as that happened years ago at this point.



This one machine that upgraded to 2H20 recently cannot access the password protected shares over SAMBA. It can still access unprotected shares though. Other machines still on older revisions (like my laptop which is on 1909) continue to be able to access the password protected shares just fine.



Trying to figure out if there is something going on with 2H20, or if I am just doing something stupid with this one machine.