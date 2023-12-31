SAM gone after 5800X3D upgrade and DRAM OC on x570?

Dear [H],

On AMD, start with 1.10 V SOC, 0.95 V VDDP, 0.95 V VDDG CCD, and 1.05 V VDDG IOD. Click to expand...

Disabled CSM (and enable/disable with reboots)

Enabled Above 4G Decoding (and enable/disable with reboots)

Enabled Resize BAR (and enable/disable with reboots)

Load Optimized Defaults (default voltages and dram settings)

Newest GPU Drivers, Newest Chipset drivers

Reflashing BIOS Reinstalling W10/Upgrading to Windows 11 Downgrading BIOS Downgrading Drivers Messing around with Ryzen Master, since I don't know much about how it works. The same instance is still installed from before upgrade. Buying a new GPU. I was really hoping to wait another year for this. Reinstalling 3800X

I hope someone has a nifty trick to share with me on this one. It's a longshot for sure.I just went from a 3800X to a 5800X3D. I retained the same motherboard, GPU and RAM = Gigabyte Aorus X570 Elite, RX5700, 2x8 Patriot Viper 4400 (SB8)Prior to upgrading I've always had access to Smart Access Memory, even though AMD doesn't list it as being officially supported with RX5700.When I dropped in the 5800X3D, I had to upgrade my BIOS from F35 to F38f.At this point, everything was defaulted. No more DRAM OC from my previous profile.and games were running great. I had a huge boost in FPS compared to my 3800X with DRAM OC enabled and 1:1 with fabric.However, I just had to try to get CL14 @ 3800mhz 1:1 with 1900mhz fabric. Didn't work, found stability with 3733.At this point I'm thinking, "No Problem, I can live with this" ... Until I rebooted and discovered SAM was Not AvailableSo quite literally I *think* manipulating my BIOS DRAM settings with the integralfx/MemTestHelper guide helped me inadvertently take Sam out to the pasture.I'm *thinking* most likely the recommended voltage adjustment of my VSOC, VDPP and VDDG played a part.I've tried a handful of solutions to get it enabled again with no luck. There are definitely still things I could do, but I figured I would poke around here first before bashing my face against it., but it did work briefly until I reconfigured my DRAM settings which leaves me with hope.I have been told that SAM isn't even worth it, but I have noticed a big difference personally.Thanks in advance for any input