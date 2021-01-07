SAM and Geforce 1080 ti

nekrosoft13
My motherboard (X570 master) had a bios update recently that added SAM, I decided to enable it just to see what would happen on Geforce 1080 ti.
And I found out that every game either crashed within 5-10 minutes of playing or computer just rebooted.
Disabled SAM and everyting is back to normal.
just FYI
