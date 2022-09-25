Salute to the HAF 922

I wanted to pay respect to my HAF 922. It’s served me well since 2010 when I bought it for $90.

It housed my first build with and i7-860 and an EVGA GTX 260. It has been my case ever since, housing a 3770k and 10700k, dual EVGA 470s, an EVGA 780, an EVGA 2070 Super, and most recently a 3080 TI. I bought a Seasonic PX-1300 recently and decided it was time for a new case before I swapped it in.

My Fractal Torrent arrived today, so my trusty 922 will soon be retired. It is a bittersweet moment for me. If you’ve had a similar experience with a case, please share.
 

