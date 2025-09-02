  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

Salesforce CEO Says AI Enabled Him To Cut 4,000 Jobs

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
2FA
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
13,283
"I've reduced it from 9,000 head to about 5,000 because I need less heads," Benioff said. Benioff called the first eight months of 2025, during which an estimated 10,000 jobs have been lost to AI, "eight of the most exciting months of my career."

"There were more than 100 million leads that we have not called back at Salesforce in the last 26 years because we have not had enough people," Benioff said. "We just couldn't call them back. But we now have an agentic sales that is calling back every person that contacts us."”
Source: https://slashdot.org/story/25/09/01/2314206/salesforce-ceo-says-ai-enabled-him-to-cut-4000-jobs
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top