Salesforce CEO Says AI Enabled Him To Cut 4,000 Jobs

erek
[H]F Junkie
2FA
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 13,283
“"I've reduced it from 9,000 head to about 5,000 because I need less heads," Benioff said. Benioff called the first eight months of 2025, during which an estimated 10,000 jobs have been lost to AI, "eight of the most exciting months of my career."
"There were more than 100 million leads that we have not called back at Salesforce in the last 26 years because we have not had enough people," Benioff said. "We just couldn't call them back. But we now have an agentic sales that is calling back every person that contacts us."”
Source: https://slashdot.org/story/25/09/01/2314206/salesforce-ceo-says-ai-enabled-him-to-cut-4000-jobs
"There were more than 100 million leads that we have not called back at Salesforce in the last 26 years because we have not had enough people," Benioff said. "We just couldn't call them back. But we now have an agentic sales that is calling back every person that contacts us."”
Source: https://slashdot.org/story/25/09/01/2314206/salesforce-ceo-says-ai-enabled-him-to-cut-4000-jobs