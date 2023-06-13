Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff: The AI wave will be ‘the biggest that anyone has ever seen’

erek
Could be, or already is
"Another key component of the new product is preventing large language models from retaining sensitive customer data. That element is meant to address growing concerns inside of businesses of generative AI going too far with leveraging customer data.
New research out of Salesforce showed that 73% of employees believe generative AI introduces new security risks. About 60% of those who plan to use the technology don't know how to keep data secure.
Salesforce employees also showed off coming AI functions in the workplace collaboration platform Slack. Most of Salesforce's new AI suite will begin rolling out in the coming months.
"The amount of data that we already see being entered into the systems of our data cloud is at record levels," Benioff said. "So I think it's an indication of how well these generative AI systems will do.""
Source: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/sale...gest-that-anyone-has-ever-seen-163523992.html
