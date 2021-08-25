Saints Row reboot (February 2022)

P

polonyc2

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 25, 2004
Messages
20,415
A Saints Row reboot has been confirmed by Volition...Saints Row will take us to the completely new fictional city of Santo Ileso, inspired by the American Southwest...a CGI trailer showed off gritty desert roads, a Las Vegas-like district, and more...the story stars three main characters and your customizable protagonist as you build a criminal empire and take on three opposing factions inhabiting the city

coming to PC (and consoles) on February 25th 2022...

 
F

Flogger23m

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jun 19, 2009
Messages
11,748
I'm interested. Never played the previous games but do have The Third. Will just wait for this instead.
 
