Safest/best way to move data to new HDDs?

Ok so I received my 2 new 10TB Black HDDs and have installed and formatted them.



Using Acronis, I have also successfully Cloned my original HDD to the first new HDD



I am going to now Clone the first new HDD, to the second new HDD backup



But moving forward, what is the best way for this backup HDD to stay current with the new files I add to the main HDD?



It seems Acronis is just a Clone software, not really a continuous backup of a HDD as new files are added.



So I guess I can manually run their Clone software, but that seems like overkill for just a few new files from time to time.



I know I can setup RAID and mirror them that way, but then it will also mirror any issues or corruption right?



So is there any software that I can have on maybe a weekly schedule to backup the main HDD?



I use Paragon for a regular backup of my OS.



Or should I just go for instantaneous backup through RAID?