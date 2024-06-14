Safest/best way to move data to new HDDs?

johnnyscience
- Nov 15, 2008
So I bought 2 new media HDDs and want to make sure I'm transferring clean data to them, as these will become my new permanent HDDs.
They are both 10TB WD Black, one will be my main media HDD and the other will be a constant backup of that drive using Acronis
So what is the best way for me to transfer 4TB of data without having corruption copied over to my new HDD?
Should I run a disk defrag first? Honestly I used to do those years ago, but haven't in a long time.
I want to get a rock solid data retention system in place, which I would think would include regular disk defrags and repairs?
What else should I be doing to safeguard the life of my HDD and the data on it?
Should I just use Acronis to copy all of the data over to the new HDDs?
