Safest/best way to move data to new HDDs?

So I bought 2 new media HDDs and want to make sure I'm transferring clean data to them, as these will become my new permanent HDDs.

They are both 10TB WD Black, one will be my main media HDD and the other will be a constant backup of that drive using Acronis

So what is the best way for me to transfer 4TB of data without having corruption copied over to my new HDD?

Should I run a disk defrag first? Honestly I used to do those years ago, but haven't in a long time.

I want to get a rock solid data retention system in place, which I would think would include regular disk defrags and repairs?

What else should I be doing to safeguard the life of my HDD and the data on it?

Should I just use Acronis to copy all of the data over to the new HDDs?
 
Do you have some way to confirm the data you have is the data you stored?

If so, great, copy and then confirm the copied data is good.

If not, well, you may already be screwed and won't know it. If there's doubt about the status of the hard drives, I would try to collect an image with ddrescue first. Then do read only recovery from the image.

If you think everything is good, maybe generate some par2 parity archives for all the files first, then copy, then verify the par2s on the new disks. Schedule something to regularly check the par2s at least a few times a year.

You say this is media, you can probably do a first pass check for corruption by just trying to decode everything. If ffmpeg likes your movie, chances are it's not corrupt.
 
Ok so I received my 2 new 10TB Black HDDs and have installed and formatted them.

Using Acronis, I have also successfully Cloned my original HDD to the first new HDD

I am going to now Clone the first new HDD, to the second new HDD backup

But moving forward, what is the best way for this backup HDD to stay current with the new files I add to the main HDD?

It seems Acronis is just a Clone software, not really a continuous backup of a HDD as new files are added.

So I guess I can manually run their Clone software, but that seems like overkill for just a few new files from time to time.

I know I can setup RAID and mirror them that way, but then it will also mirror any issues or corruption right?

So is there any software that I can have on maybe a weekly schedule to backup the main HDD?

I use Paragon for a regular backup of my OS.

Or should I just go for instantaneous backup through RAID?
 
Whoops I guess I have 2 threads going for this basically

Mods you can lock & delete this one if you want since the other thread has more info in it.
 
