safe video card temptature

I think that you are fine in terms of not causing damage to the card. I try not to let temperatures exceed 85C even under the most demanding scenarios (including benchmarking, stress tests, etc). Even then, I have my fan curve set so that all my fans are at 100% at 60C. I would start to raise an eyebow at anything approaching 80C.



The first thing I would look at is your fan curve / fan settings. Are you using any tools to adjust your fan curve, or are you simply allowing the card full control over the fan? In my experience, card manufacturers are too conservative with fan speed, resulting in higher temperatures than needed in most situations. They don't want their customers to complain that the card sounds like a hair-dryer / blow-dryer... and if the card dies after a year or two due to being overheated, not only will the warranty have expired by then, but they will also then get the opportunity to sell you a new card... So they set fan curves that in many cases don't actually have the fan at full speed until 70-75C+.