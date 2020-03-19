safe video card temptature

Hello. i am currently running an amd radeon r9 200/hd 7900 series card (7970) and im just wondering if anyone know what is the safe gpu temp,
when i am doing nothing but watching youtube,twitch, netflix of movies on my hd my temp is between 40c and 50c, when i play games my temp hovers between 70c and 75c but a couple of time i has reach 84c then droped.
At what tempture should i stop playing game to let the card cool down
when i am doing nothing but watching youtube,twitch, netflix of movies on my hd my temp is between 40c and 50c, when i play games my temp hovers between 70c and 75c but a couple of time i has reach 84c then droped.
At what tempture should i stop playing game to let the card cool down