safe video card temptature

sadowkin

Mar 18, 2020
Hello. i am currently running an amd radeon r9 200/hd 7900 series card (7970) and im just wondering if anyone know what is the safe gpu temp,

when i am doing nothing but watching youtube,twitch, netflix of movies on my hd my temp is between 40c and 50c, when i play games my temp hovers between 70c and 75c but a couple of time i has reach 84c then droped.

At what tempture should i stop playing game to let the card cool down
 
w1retap

w1retap

Jul 17, 2006
I mined with one at 90-95C for a year straight 24/7/365 and it was fine. Then I retired it, and it still works fine to this day.
 
GotNoRice

GotNoRice

Jul 11, 2001
I think that you are fine in terms of not causing damage to the card. I try not to let temperatures exceed 85C even under the most demanding scenarios (including benchmarking, stress tests, etc). Even then, I have my fan curve set so that all my fans are at 100% at 60C. I would start to raise an eyebow at anything approaching 80C.

The first thing I would look at is your fan curve / fan settings. Are you using any tools to adjust your fan curve, or are you simply allowing the card full control over the fan? In my experience, card manufacturers are too conservative with fan speed, resulting in higher temperatures than needed in most situations. They don't want their customers to complain that the card sounds like a hair-dryer / blow-dryer... and if the card dies after a year or two due to being overheated, not only will the warranty have expired by then, but they will also then get the opportunity to sell you a new card... So they set fan curves that in many cases don't actually have the fan at full speed until 70-75C+.
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Oct 7, 2000
thats all within spec, it will throttle if it gets too hot.
if you want it cooler, install afterburner and create a custom fan curve.

edit: there is a list of common temps here:
https://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/radeon-r9-280x-third-party-round-up,3655-4.html
youre good. they start to throttle after 90c
 
