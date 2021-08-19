Safe to mix this ram with another one from another brand?

travm said: There are a lot of variables, but if you make an effort to match as many of the specs as possible it will likely work.

You should expect it's likely that you will not be able to run the RAM at advertised speed to prevent disappointment.



What CPU? This might be important.

Oh, yes. I'm aware I may not be able to run it at max speed.I'm running a i5 9400f + Gigabyte H310M M.2 2.0This upgrade is mainly to stop the stutters in COD Warzone, since it uses a lot of ram(that's why I think another 4gb may suffice). Though I'm not sure 12gb in total would cut it for a game like Battlefield 2042 or something just as demanding, so it would probably be better to get another 8gb stick.