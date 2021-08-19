Safe to mix this ram with another one from another brand?

R

razaga

n00b
Joined
Aug 18, 2021
Messages
2
Hello,

I have a single stick of this:

Amazon

I need a little more ram, I think even a 4gb stick would suffice me(though probably not ideal, due to no dual channel).

Kingston seems to have stopped manufacturing this module of mine and the price of it has increased. Would it work if I were to buy any other ram to use with it? Price of parts has gone up in my country, so I don't feel like buying a new kit.
 
T

travm

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Feb 26, 2016
Messages
1,155
razaga said:
Hello,

I have a single stick of this:

Amazon

I need a little more ram, I think even a 4gb stick would suffice me(though probably not ideal, due to no dual channel).

Kingston seems to have stopped manufacturing this module of mine and the price of it has increased. Would it work if I were to buy any other ram to use with it? Price of parts has gone up in my country, so I don't feel like buying a new kit.
Click to expand...
There are a lot of variables, but if you make an effort to match as many of the specs as possible it will likely work.
You should expect it's likely that you will not be able to run the RAM at advertised speed to prevent disappointment.

What CPU? This might be important.
 
R

razaga

n00b
Joined
Aug 18, 2021
Messages
2
travm said:
There are a lot of variables, but if you make an effort to match as many of the specs as possible it will likely work.
You should expect it's likely that you will not be able to run the RAM at advertised speed to prevent disappointment.

What CPU? This might be important.
Click to expand...

Oh, yes. I'm aware I may not be able to run it at max speed.

I'm running a i5 9400f + Gigabyte H310M M.2 2.0

This upgrade is mainly to stop the stutters in COD Warzone, since it uses a lot of ram(that's why I think another 4gb may suffice). Though I'm not sure 12gb in total would cut it for a game like Battlefield 2042 or something just as demanding, so it would probably be better to get another 8gb stick.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top