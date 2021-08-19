Safe to mix this ram with another one from another brand?

Hello,
I have a single stick of this:
I need a little more ram, I think even a 4gb stick would suffice me(though probably not ideal, due to no dual channel).
Kingston seems to have stopped manufacturing this module of mine and the price of it has increased. Would it work if I were to buy any other ram to use with it? Price of parts has gone up in my country, so I don't feel like buying a new kit.
